UW Whitewater Chancellor under investigation, placed on administrative leave

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been placed on administrative leave.

Chancellor Dwight Watson was placed on leave after a complaint was filed against him and an investigation has been launched, UW System President Tommy Thompson explained in a brief statement Thursday. He will remain on leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The statement did not indicate the nature of the complaint. Thompson added that UW System will not comment further on the investigation at this time.

The university’s vice-provost Greg Cook will lead UW-Whitewater during Watson’s absence.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.