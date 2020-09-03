Weekly new COVID-19 cases nears recent low

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average dropped slightly Thursday bringing it near the lowest average since mid-July.

With 727 new, confirmed cases recorded in the Dept. of Health Services latest daily report, the rolling average slid to 674 new cases per day over the past seven days. The average had fallen as far as 665 cases per day on Aug. 25 and ticked up the following day, but those are the only two days the average fell lower than it is now.

During a news conference Thursday, DHS’ Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm noted that average is way down from the 930 cases per day reported in the week leading up to July 26.

The percentage of positive tests, however, held steady at 8.4 percent, the latest DHS figures show. That number remains near the all-time high since testing in Wisconsin ramped up in early May. For comparison, when the rolling-average was reaching its all-time high, the percent-positive was 6.8 percent.

With 9,178 total tests reported in the past day, the single day percent-positive came in at 7.9 percent and it is the fourth consecutive day the single day average sat below the rolling average.

In all, 77,856 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Thirty more people were hospitalized because of the virus in the past day, pushing the number of total infected patients who have been admitted to the hospital near 6,000, according to the report.

Four more deaths were reported, bringing the number of people who have died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,146.

