Advertisement

West De Pere student tests positive for COVID-19

(KSPR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A student in the West De Pere School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by Action 2 News.

The letter states the student attends Hemlock Creek School. No other information was released.

“We are actively working with the De Pere Health Department to quickly identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with them and who may be at risk of getting sick,” reads a statement from the school.

The district is cleaning an disinfecting the school.

Those who had close contact with the person with COVID-19 will receive a letter with instructions about monitoring symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)
  • Cough
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Runny nose/congestion
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Health officials say parents should keep children home from school if they are sick.

Families with questions are encouraged to reach out to the school district.

CLICK HERE for more information on COVID-19 and school safety.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.

Coronavirus

Indiana deputy fired after missing COVID-19 test while on vacation

Updated: 17 hours ago
All sheriff’s office employees are only allowed to miss their mandatory COVID-19 test if they are out of state.