West De Pere student tests positive for COVID-19

WEST DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A student in the West De Pere School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by Action 2 News.

The letter states the student attends Hemlock Creek School. No other information was released.

“We are actively working with the De Pere Health Department to quickly identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with them and who may be at risk of getting sick,” reads a statement from the school.

The district is cleaning an disinfecting the school.

Those who had close contact with the person with COVID-19 will receive a letter with instructions about monitoring symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Chills

Muscle or body aches

Loss of taste or smell

Runny nose/congestion

Fatigue

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Health officials say parents should keep children home from school if they are sick.

Families with questions are encouraged to reach out to the school district.

CLICK HERE for more information on COVID-19 and school safety.

