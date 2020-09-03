Advertisement

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System has announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says the number of students enrolled is a sign that having students return to campus was the right choice.

The university system estimates that a total of 165,897 students, including those at three universities that have not yet begun classes, will register for classes this fall.

The figures, which are preliminary, suggest that enrollment could be down by roughly 1% compared to last year.

