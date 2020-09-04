Roads closed near Fitchburg movie theater for welfare check
Sep. 4, 2020
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of McKee Road by a movie theater as they handle a welfare check.
The say the incident is contained to the parking lot, and no injuries have been reported.
Police say there is no danger to the public.
NBC15 photojournalist Lou Thao is reporting McKee Road is blocked off at Verona Road and Spoke Drive.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
