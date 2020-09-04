Advertisement

Roads closed near Fitchburg movie theater for welfare check

Fitchburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of McKee Road by a movie theater as they handle a welfare check.
Fitchburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of McKee Road by a movie theater as they handle a welfare check.
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of McKee Road by a movie theater as they handle a welfare check.

The say the incident is contained to the parking lot, and no injuries have been reported.

Incident Alert: Please avoid the area of McKee Road from Verona Road to Spoke Drive. Police personnel are handling a...

Posted by Fitchburg, Wisconsin - Police Department on Friday, September 4, 2020

Police say there is no danger to the public.

NBC15 photojournalist Lou Thao is reporting McKee Road is blocked off at Verona Road and Spoke Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

