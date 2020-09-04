Annual Corn-Soy Expo postponed until 2022, virtual sessions to come this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo has been postponed until 2022, but farmers will be able to participate in virtual learning sessions for free in the next few months.

The Wisconsin Soybean Program wrote in a news release that the online workshops will be led by industry experts and top researchers to provide new insight and advancements in the field.

Many of the workshops will also offer CCA credit opportunities for participants, the program continued. While registration for these sessions will be free, they will require online registration to hold a spot.

The program added that additional information about the RSVP process will be available in the next few months.

