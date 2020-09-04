Biden and Trump campaigns lay out strategies for winning battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With just 60 days until the November election, the countdown is on.

Both Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s campaigns are vying for wins in in swing states, including Wisconsin, after Trump narrowly claimed victory in the Badger State in 2016.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said their work to win the White House started in 2017. Now, he says they have thousands of people in Wisconsin working to achieve that.

“It is not going to be easy, and we know all these presidential races in Wisconsin are invariably close, and we are organizing in every single zip code,” Perez said.

Democrats say they are gaining significant traction in Wisconsin since the past presidential election, from Gov. Tony Evers’ win in 2018, to a liberal judge taking the State Supreme Court seat in April.

“Our democracy as we know it is on the ballot, and I think there is going to be record turnout in November. Wisconsinites are going to help Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history,” Perez said.

Both Biden and Trump visited Kenosha this week in the wake of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The visit was Biden’s first to the state as the nominee.

“Joe Biden wants to make sure that when he comes to Wisconsin or goes anywhere he is not putting people in harms way,” Perez said.

Trump campaign officials said the president’s consistent attention to Wisconsin is key. Both Trump and Vice President Pence have visited Wisconsin several times during the election season.

“Perhaps the most surprising place that Donald Trump really shocked the political world in 2016- by winning the state of Wisconsin for the Republican party,” Trump campaign Senior Strategy Advisor Steve Cortes said.

Cortes said Biden snubbed Wisconsin by not accepting his nomination in Milwaukee, the original host city for the Democratic National Convention.

“He said he cold not travel there to accept his nomination, and he said the science would not allow for it. Well, that was just two weeks ago,” Cortes said.

Cortes said the GOP is emphasizing its work in the building the state’s economy, and looking ahead, Trump does plan on visiting Wisconsin again before November.

“Our campaign has been building the ground game with actual people; actual offices on the ground in the state,” he said.

On Friday, Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris announced she will campaign in Milwaukee on Labor Day, the same day Vice President Mike Pence will speak in La Crosse. This will be Harris’ first visit to Wisconsin since she accepted the party’s nomination two weeks ago.

