Advertisement

Enjoy the Nice Weather While it Lasts

Scattered Showers & Storms Arrive Late Saturday into Sunday
Wet & cooler weather is expected next week.
Wet & cooler weather is expected next week.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Labor Day Weekend starts off with sunshine. After a passing sprinkle overnight Friday, sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon. An approaching weather system will trigger scattered showers and storms overnight Saturday into Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong-severe farther west.

Highs will top out in the upper 70′s and low 80′s this weekend as gusty southerly winds arrive ahead of the storm system. Showers & storms reach SW Wisconsin by early Sunday morning. Most areas will see showers with occasional thunder. A line of stronger storms will develop out over the plains and move through Iowa/Minnesota. Some of these storms could boast high winds and hail. Storms will be weakening on approach into Wisconsin, but there is a potential for a stronger storm or two in our western communities.

Rain exits by Sunday afternoon before more showers develop in the evening. Rain chances continue into the upcoming week. Labor Day won’t be a washout, but include an umbrella if you’ll be traveling. Much cooler weather is expected next week -- highs generally only in the lower-mid 60′s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice Start to Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Cooler weather is expected next week.

Forecast

Gusty Winds Expected Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Winds gusting 35-40 mph possible.

Forecast

Calmer second half of week

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Gusty winds return Thursday.

Forecast

First Alert: Rain showers and a few storms likely Monday

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
A cold front will bring in a round of scattered showers and a few storms late Monday morning through Monday afternoon

Latest News

Forecast

Today is SUN-Day

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Expect a lot of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and low humidity levels on Sunday

Forecast

First Alert: Refreshingly cool night ahead

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s Saturday night.

Forecast

Less heat, humidity and storms this weekend

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
This weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and low humidity levels.

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Forecast

Sunshine and pleasant weekend temperatures

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Rain pushes out for now.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Warning in effect

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect across portions of Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties.