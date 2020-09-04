Enjoy the Nice Weather While it Lasts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Labor Day Weekend starts off with sunshine. After a passing sprinkle overnight Friday, sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon. An approaching weather system will trigger scattered showers and storms overnight Saturday into Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong-severe farther west.

Highs will top out in the upper 70′s and low 80′s this weekend as gusty southerly winds arrive ahead of the storm system. Showers & storms reach SW Wisconsin by early Sunday morning. Most areas will see showers with occasional thunder. A line of stronger storms will develop out over the plains and move through Iowa/Minnesota. Some of these storms could boast high winds and hail. Storms will be weakening on approach into Wisconsin, but there is a potential for a stronger storm or two in our western communities.

Rain exits by Sunday afternoon before more showers develop in the evening. Rain chances continue into the upcoming week. Labor Day won’t be a washout, but include an umbrella if you’ll be traveling. Much cooler weather is expected next week -- highs generally only in the lower-mid 60′s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.