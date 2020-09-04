Federal eviction halt begins, unpaid rent will accumulate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal halt on residential evictions moratorium due to COVID-19 starts Friday, but the federal officials say renters are not automatically entitled to protection.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Production, tenants, lessees or residents must provide a signed copy of the declaration form provided by the CDC to their landlord, owner of the residence they live at or someone who has the right to evict or remove them.

The department continued saying this does not include foreclosures on home mortgages. Each adult on the lease, rental agreement or housing contract needs to give a separate declaration.

The order from the CDC at the Department of Health and Human Services will impact evictions from residential properties in Wisconsin and across the country. The department said the moratorium will run through December 31.

The department noted that tenants will still be required to pay rent and other terms of their lease or place they live, meaning unpaid rent will accumulate. A spokesperson for the department added that tenants can still be evicted for reasons other than not paying rent or making a housing payment.

The order does not prevent the charging or collection of late fees, penalties or interest.

The moratorium also only applies to tenants that declare under penalty of perjury that all of the following statements are true:

They have used their best efforts to obtain all government assistance for rent or housing available to them already.

They expect to earn less than $99,000 in annual income in 2020, or $198,000 if filing a joint tax return.

They are unable to pay full rent or housing payment due to a substantial loss of income, loss of wages, lay-offs or extreme costs of medical expenses

They make partial payments as much as they can, to the best of their efforts.

If they were to be evicted, they would become homeless, move into a homeless shelter or move somewhere in close contact with other people because they have no other options.

They understand they must still make housing or rent payments with other obligations under a contract or lease.

They must understand the housing provider may require all accumulated payments to be due once the temporary halt on evictions ends on December 31

Any misleading or false information may result in criminal and civil actions.

