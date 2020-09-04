Advertisement

Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools to make 5,000 supply kits

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools is continuing their effort to raise $250,000 to buy school supplies for students who need their own set at home during virtual learning.

The Foundation and other partners announced in a press release Thursday that they will host volunteer days to stuff school supply bags on Friday Sept. 10 and Saturday Sept. 11 at Alliant Energy Centers.

They hope to make 5000 supply kits and are looking for volunteers who can help coordinate supplies and set up an assembly lines for stuffing bags on September 10. They continued saying they will need additional volunteers on September 11 to fill the bags and prepare them for delivery to local schools.

Volunteers will need to wear masks, bring their own snacks and follow social distancing protocols while volunteering.

The Foundation said the average cost of school supplies for an elementary student is $50 by coordinating larger purchases of supplies at a lower cost.

Two thousand five hundred kits will be purchased and assembled initially and another 2,500 will be secured with additional funds from the community, the Foundation explained. Donations of supplies can also be received at local community centers.

The Foundation is partnered with Madison Metropolitan School District, United Way of Dane County, the City of Madison, Madison Public Libraries, the Madison Needs Network and retired teachers. EZ Office Products, American Family Insurance and Alliant Energy Center will provide bulk buying power, shipping and space for supplies. Summit Credit Union and Costco have also donated supplies, the Foundation mentioned.

