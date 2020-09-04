Gov. Evers, DHS officials encourage residents to wear masks ahead of Labor Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are encouraging Wisconsinites to “celebrate responsibly” this Labor Day weekend by wearing a mask.

In a Friday news release, the officials said current public health research supports mask wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Evers suggested celebrating outdoors.

“As we celebrate Labor Day, we need to remember that COVID-19 spreads through the air,” said Governor Tony Evers. “So try celebrating with safe activities like a family BBQ or a hike at one of Wisconsin’s beautiful state parks. When you are with someone outside of your household, remember that wearing a face covering protects both you and them.”

According to the press release, the 7-day average of confirmed cases in Wisconsin has steadily declined since it reached the highest average of 930 cases in late July. While the statewide mask order began Aug. 1, officials say fewer people are staying at home with 20 percent of cases reporting attending a gathering with people outside their homes.

“Even if you are asymptomatic, you can still spread the virus to others,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Face coverings, along with physical distancing, good hand hygiene, and limiting interactions with people you do not live with are the most effective tools we have to stop the spread.”

