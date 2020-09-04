Advertisement

Gov. Evers, DHS officials encourage residents to wear masks ahead of Labor Day weekend

‘Even if you are asymptomatic, you can still spread the virus to others,’ DHS official says
(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are encouraging Wisconsinites to “celebrate responsibly” this Labor Day weekend by wearing a mask.

In a Friday news release, the officials said current public health research supports mask wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Evers suggested celebrating outdoors.

“As we celebrate Labor Day, we need to remember that COVID-19 spreads through the air,” said Governor Tony Evers. “So try celebrating with safe activities like a family BBQ or a hike at one of Wisconsin’s beautiful state parks. When you are with someone outside of your household, remember that wearing a face covering protects both you and them.”

According to the press release, the 7-day average of confirmed cases in Wisconsin has steadily declined since it reached the highest average of 930 cases in late July. While the statewide mask order began Aug. 1, officials say fewer people are staying at home with 20 percent of cases reporting attending a gathering with people outside their homes.

“Even if you are asymptomatic, you can still spread the virus to others,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Face coverings, along with physical distancing, good hand hygiene, and limiting interactions with people you do not live with are the most effective tools we have to stop the spread.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Federal eviction halt begins, unpaid rent will accumulate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The federal halt on residential evictions moratorium due to COVID-19 starts Friday, but the federal officials say renters are not automatically entitled to protection.

News

Fitchburg standoff ends, man taken into protective custody

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Jacob Blake appears in court on July charges

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

New Glarus Brewing Co. closed for remainder of 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Biden and Trump campaigns lay out strategies for winning battleground Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Both Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s campaigns are vying for wins in in swing states, including Wisconsin, after Trump narrowly claimed victory in the Badger State in 2016.

News

Dane Co. 3rd-5th graders won’t be headed back to class soon as average cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UW races to respond to dozens of COVID-19 cases at fraternity, sorority houses

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Man and child both ejected from car after hitting guardrail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man and his child passenger were ejected from their car after hitting a guardrail on Friday afternoon.

Local

MPD: Man puts hand in police waistband, coughs near grocery store customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who took off his mask, started coughing at customers and put his hand in an officers waistband was arrested on Thursday morning.

Local

Fitchburg standoff ends, man taken into protective custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Fitchburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of McKee Road by a movie theater as they handle a welfare check.