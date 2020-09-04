Advertisement

Jacob Blake appears in court on July charges

Jacob Blake appears in court on Sept. 4, 2020.
Jacob Blake appears in court on Sept. 4, 2020.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The man whose shooting by a Kenosha police officer sparked violent protests in the city for the next several days appeared in public for the first time.

Jacob Blake appeared before a judge Friday from his hospital bed during a virtual court hearing. The hearing was connected to several charges filed in July, including sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

In it, Blake entered a not guilty plea.

The Kenosha Co. District Attorney’s Office said there was already a warrant issued for Blake’s arrest when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Aug. 23, the day he shot seven times in the back by the Kenosha officer.

Blake’s attorney maintains his client had been there trying to break up the domestic dispute.

