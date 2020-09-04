Advertisement

Kamala Harris coming to Milwaukee Monday

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will campaign in Milwaukee on Labor Day.

Campaign officials did not release any other details of the Sept. 7 visit.

It comes on the same day Vice President Mike Pence will speak in La Crosse.

This will be Harris’ first visit to Wisconsin since she accepted the party’s nomination two weeks ago.

