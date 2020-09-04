Man and child both ejected from car after hitting guardrail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man and his child passenger were ejected from their car after hitting a guardrail on Friday afternoon.

According to an incident report, the car with the man and child inside exited from Cottage Grove Road around 2:05 p.m. and drove southbound down the 1200 block of Stoughton Avenue when they hit a guardrail.

The driver was ejected from the car and fell on the hood of a car driving in the opposite direction. Police continued saying the child was ejected from the car as it rolled over.

MPD noted that neither the man nor the child were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the other car was injured, police added. All three people were taken to nearby hospitals. According to a preliminary investigation of the incident, speed was likely a factor.

MPD did not know the extent of all three people’s injuries, but believe they are serious.

