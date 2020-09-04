Advertisement

Man arrested for setting fires on State Street

29-year-old Charles Garnett was taken into custody after several trash can fires early Friday morning
By Allie Purser
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he set fires on State Street.

According to the Madison Police Department, crews were called downtown just before 4 a.m. for reports of multiple trash cans on fire between in the 400 and 500 blocks of State Street.

After watching footage from city-owned cameras, officers were able to identify a suspect and arrested 29-year-old Charles Garnett of Green County.

Garnett is tentatively charged with arson.

Officers are asking businesses or anyone living in the area with surveillance of these fires to reach out to the Madison Police Department.

