MPD: Burglar enters home through cracked window, steals car

Police say the woman slept through the entire break-in
.
.(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a burglar entered a woman’s home through a cracked window and stole her car keys and car while she slept early Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, the burglar approached the home at the 2400 block of Allied Drive, removed the screen from a cracked window and entered the home. Police say the woman slept through the entire break-in.

When the woman woke up the next morning, police say she had found her car key had been stolen and her Honda Civic was missing from the driveway.

Later that afternoon, a Layton Lane resident contacted Madison police after he noticed a Honda Civic was parked outside of his house with items “strewn about.” Police say they contacted the victim, who had a spare key, to claim the car.

While the car was left undamaged by the burglar, police say the car “reeked of marijuana.” Additionally, candy wrappers and baseball cards that did not belong to the woman were found on the ground.

