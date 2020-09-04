MPD locates man who allegedly stole teen girl’s phone using GPS bracelet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who allegedly stole a phone he was supposed to buy from a teenage girl on August 26 was found by police Friday morning because of a GPS bracelet.

A 15-year-old girl from Clinton drove with an older sibling around 7:40 p.m. to a parking lot in East Towne Mall in order to sell her cell phone to a man she met on Facebook Marketplace, according to an incident report.

MPD said when the teen walked over to the man’s car window, he grabbed the phone instead of paying for it. They continued, saying she was dragged a short distance when trying to hold on to her phone. She told police that the suspect drove into several parked cars in the lot as he sped away.

Police were able to find 19-year-old Terrell L. Washington Friday morning in Sun Prairie using a bracelet with GPS Washington had. They noted Washington was out on bail for an unrelated crime and on court-ordered electronic monitoring.

MPD arrested Washington for alleged robbery with use of force, second degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

