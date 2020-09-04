Advertisement

MPD: Man puts hand in police waistband, coughs near grocery store customers

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who took off his mask, started coughing at customers and put his hand in an officers waistband was arrested on Thursday morning.

Jared B. Dinkins, 26, took off his mask and coughed near customers around 10:25 a.m. of Hy-Vee at 3801 E. Washington Avenue. According to an incident report, he then started throwing baskets of merchandise on the floor.

MPD continued saying that when an officer approached him, Dinkins put his hand in the officer’s waistband and told officers he had a pistol. “What are you going to do?” police said Dinkins asked. “Pop me?”

The officer then moved behind a parked car, took out his weapon and kept it low. MPD noted the officer did not point the weapon at Dinkins.

Dinkins then dropped his pants and police said he was not armed. Another officer arrived and arrested Dinkins for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

|
By Caroline Peterson
Both Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s campaigns are vying for wins in in swing states, including Wisconsin, after Trump narrowly claimed victory in the Badger State in 2016.

|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man and his child passenger were ejected from their car after hitting a guardrail on Friday afternoon.

|
By Katie Rousonelos
Fitchburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of McKee Road by a movie theater as they handle a welfare check.

|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who allegedly stole a phone he was supposed to buy from a teenage girl on August 26 was found by police Friday morning because of a GPS bracelet.

|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a burglar entered a woman’s home through a cracked window and stole her car keys and car while she slept early Tuesday morning.