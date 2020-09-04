MPD: Man puts hand in police waistband, coughs near grocery store customers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who took off his mask, started coughing at customers and put his hand in an officers waistband was arrested on Thursday morning.

Jared B. Dinkins, 26, took off his mask and coughed near customers around 10:25 a.m. of Hy-Vee at 3801 E. Washington Avenue. According to an incident report, he then started throwing baskets of merchandise on the floor.

MPD continued saying that when an officer approached him, Dinkins put his hand in the officer’s waistband and told officers he had a pistol. “What are you going to do?” police said Dinkins asked. “Pop me?”

The officer then moved behind a parked car, took out his weapon and kept it low. MPD noted the officer did not point the weapon at Dinkins.

Dinkins then dropped his pants and police said he was not armed. Another officer arrived and arrested Dinkins for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

