MPD say surveillance video shows alleged UW graffiti suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The alleged suspect of the racist graffiti found on University of Wisconsin- Madison and other buildings was allegedly seen on security footage Thursday morning.

The footage shows the suspect walking at 4:40 a.m. in the 700 block of State Street, according to an incident report. Police continued saying the University Book Store and St. Paul’s Catholic Student Center were sprayed with black paint and had similar words on them.

UW wrote in a news release Thursday that the buildings sprayed were the University Book Store and Extension building, not the cathedral.

MPD did not give a description of the suspect or mention the other buildings that were painted.

UW called the graffiti “racist” in a news release on Thursday and the “white supremacist messages” run counter to the university’s values.

