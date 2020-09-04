Advertisement

Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin set new highs Friday for both the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day and the percentage of total tests that came back positive, surpassing the old records by a large margin.

According to the Dept. of Health Services daily tracker, it recorded 1,498 confirmed cases Friday, well ahead of the previous highwater mark, set on August 8 when 1,165 new cases were reported. While the number of total tests rose to 11,702, the percentage that came back positive soared to 12.8 percent, its highest level as well.

In an update on its Facebook page, the agency attributed the high numbers to problems with lab test reporting. The post explained the issues delayed how fast the agency could process new cases, artificially inflating Friday’s totals. The post recommended looking at the seven-day rolling averages for a better perspective.

However, those numbers were notably high as well.

In fact, Friday’s record single-day percent-positive yanked the already high seven-day rolling average for that figure past nine percent. That average has not reached that level since early May when the state was running fewer than 3,000 tests on any given day.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases also took a decided leap, to 768 cases per day over the past week. While that is still far below the 930 cases per day reported in late July, it is still a decided turnaround for a number that had been steadily declining until approximately ten days ago, at which point the average sat 100 cases per day lower than it does now.

The jump in cases Friday also pushed the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 79,354, with the number of active cases reaching the 10 percent mark, DHS numbers show. Fifty-two more people were hospitalized because of COVID-19, bringing the number of people who were hospitalized at some point after contracting the virus close to 6,000.

The agency also recorded seven more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 1,153.

Of the nearly 1,500 new cases, DHS numbers show 160 of them were reported in Dane Co., which saw the second largest increase in the state (Milwaukee Co.). There have now been 5,799 confirmed cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Burglar enters home through cracked window, steals car

Updated: moments ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a burglar entered a woman’s home through a cracked window and stole her car keys and car while she slept early Tuesday morning.

Crime

Jacob Blake appears in court on July charges

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The man whose shooting by a Kenosha police officer sparked violent protests in the city for the next several days appeared in public for the first time.

Local

MPD say surveillance video shows alleged UW graffiti suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The alleged suspect of the racist graffiti found on University of Wisconsin- Madison and other buildings was allegedly seen on security footage Thursday morning.

Coronavirus

UW races to respond to dozens of COVID-19 cases at fraternity, sorority houses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dozens of members of nine UW-Madison fraternity and sororities houses were ordered to isolate themselves after they tested positive for COVID-19 soon after returning to campus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Parisi pushes Johnson, Baldwin for more COVID-19 aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In an open letter to Wisconsin’s two senators, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi is pushing for more federal assistance for the county as it tries to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump briefs at the White House

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

Crime

Robbery victim yanked from elevator by her ponytail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Middleton woman told investigators a man she knows and a woman she doesn’t attacked her and took cash during a Thursday morning robbery at a Madison hotel.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. 3rd-5th graders won’t be headed back to class soon as average cases rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Dane County rose again last week, ending the chance third, fourth, and fifth-graders could be headed back to the classroom in the next couple weeks.

Education

UW-Platteville offering state’s first cannabis certificates

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The university will offer three different certificates.

Politics

Kanye West lawsuit over November ballot stays in state court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rapper Kanye West’s lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November will remain in state court.