Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin set new highs Friday for both the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day and the percentage of total tests that came back positive, surpassing the old records by a large margin.

According to the Dept. of Health Services daily tracker, it recorded 1,498 confirmed cases Friday, well ahead of the previous highwater mark, set on August 8 when 1,165 new cases were reported. While the number of total tests rose to 11,702, the percentage that came back positive soared to 12.8 percent, its highest level as well.

In an update on its Facebook page, the agency attributed the high numbers to problems with lab test reporting. The post explained the issues delayed how fast the agency could process new cases, artificially inflating Friday’s totals. The post recommended looking at the seven-day rolling averages for a better perspective.

However, those numbers were notably high as well.

In fact, Friday’s record single-day percent-positive yanked the already high seven-day rolling average for that figure past nine percent. That average has not reached that level since early May when the state was running fewer than 3,000 tests on any given day.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases also took a decided leap, to 768 cases per day over the past week. While that is still far below the 930 cases per day reported in late July, it is still a decided turnaround for a number that had been steadily declining until approximately ten days ago, at which point the average sat 100 cases per day lower than it does now.

The jump in cases Friday also pushed the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 79,354, with the number of active cases reaching the 10 percent mark, DHS numbers show. Fifty-two more people were hospitalized because of COVID-19, bringing the number of people who were hospitalized at some point after contracting the virus close to 6,000.

The agency also recorded seven more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 1,153.

Of the nearly 1,500 new cases, DHS numbers show 160 of them were reported in Dane Co., which saw the second largest increase in the state (Milwaukee Co.). There have now been 5,799 confirmed cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.