New Glaus Brewing Co. closed for remainder of 2020

(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A popular brewery in Wisconsin will be closed to the public for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Glarus Brewing Company announced the closure on its Facebook page Friday.

“It is currently impossible for us to welcome visitors while maintaining the appropriate social distancing necessary to ensure that you and our team remain safe,” they stated.

The craft brewery produces more than a dozen different beers, including its well-known brew, “Spotted Cow.” It employs 120 full-time employees.

They say despite not having visitors, the extended closure will not affect its brewing operations.

“The brews will keep flowing for you to enjoy at home and your local establishments,” they posted. “Through this pandemic, all employees have remained paid in full and retained full healthcare coverage and other benefits. We believe brewing with integrity extends beyond ingredients.”

The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce said the brewery receives thousands of visitors each year.

They said a lot of those visitors come to the village afterwards and will be another blow to New Glarus tourism.

In 2019, Green County brought in $46.2 million dollars in direct visitor spending.

Local

MPD say surveillance video shows alleged UW graffiti suspect

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The alleged suspect of the racist graffiti found on University of Wisconsin- Madison and other buildings was allegedly seen on security footage Thursday morning.

Coronavirus

UW races to respond to dozens of COVID-19 cases at fraternity, sorority houses

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dozens of members of nine UW-Madison fraternity and sororities houses were ordered to isolate themselves after they tested positive for COVID-19 soon after returning to campus.

Local

Roads closed near Fitchburg movie theater for welfare check

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Fitchburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of McKee Road by a movie theater as they handle a welfare check.

Coronavirus

Parisi pushes Johnson, Baldwin for more COVID-19 aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In an open letter to Wisconsin’s two senators, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi is pushing for more federal assistance for the county as it tries to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

Crime

Robbery victim yanked from elevator by her ponytail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Middleton woman told investigators a man she knows and a woman she doesn’t attacked her and took cash during a Thursday morning robbery at a Madison hotel.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. 3rd-5th graders won’t be headed back to class soon as average cases rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Dane County rose again last week, ending the chance third, fourth, and fifth-graders could be headed back to the classroom in the next couple weeks.

Education

UW-Platteville offering state’s first cannabis certificates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The university will offer three different certificates.

Politics

Kanye West lawsuit over November ballot stays in state court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rapper Kanye West’s lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November will remain in state court.

News

Man arrested for setting fires on State Street

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
29-year-old Charles Garnett was taken into custody after several trash can fires early Friday morning.