New Glaus Brewing Co. closed for remainder of 2020

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A popular brewery in Wisconsin will be closed to the public for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Glarus Brewing Company announced the closure on its Facebook page Friday.

“It is currently impossible for us to welcome visitors while maintaining the appropriate social distancing necessary to ensure that you and our team remain safe,” they stated.

The craft brewery produces more than a dozen different beers, including its well-known brew, “Spotted Cow.” It employs 120 full-time employees.

They say despite not having visitors, the extended closure will not affect its brewing operations.

“The brews will keep flowing for you to enjoy at home and your local establishments,” they posted. “Through this pandemic, all employees have remained paid in full and retained full healthcare coverage and other benefits. We believe brewing with integrity extends beyond ingredients.”

The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce said the brewery receives thousands of visitors each year.

They said a lot of those visitors come to the village afterwards and will be another blow to New Glarus tourism.

In 2019, Green County brought in $46.2 million dollars in direct visitor spending.

