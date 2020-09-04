Advertisement

Parisi pushes Johnson, Baldwin for more COVID-19 aid

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an open letter to Wisconsin’s two senators, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi is pushing for more federal assistance for the county as it tries to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter, Parisi explains to Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Tammy Baldwin how much Dane County’s slice of the $2 trillion CARES Act helped the region battle this first wave of the pandemic, protecting families and businesses, and warns that some services will soon need to end.

Primarily, he points to the Tenant Resource Center, writing that the $10 million it had to provide rental assistance is almost gone. Parisi argued that the program helped keep more than 13,000 people in their homes. Acknowledging that the extension of the moratorium on evictions will help, he pointed out that back rent still accumulates during that time and places pressures on the landlords as well as the renters.

“This pandemic is far from over and the only way forward is for the federal government to provide additional support for programs like these and more funding for testing and tracing,” he wrote.

Parisi also warned the Wisconsin Senators that without more federal help, the testing site at Alliant Energy Center would need to shut down. He adds that without that location the region would not be prepared to provide the testing capabilities needed for the upcoming flu season.

The letter also details many of the ways Dane County has allocated that first round of CARES money, including more than $10 million for small business assistance that he says provided relief to nearly 3,000 local companies and six million dollars for Second Harvest Food Bank that not only provided food for those in need, but also was designed to help area farmers and producers by buying locally.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

