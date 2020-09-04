Residents ’sick’ after alleged noose found in Wingra Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Passersby said they felt “sick and highly disappointed,” after an alleged noose was found hanging in a tree at Wingra Park.

Trey McNair said he was with his kids in the park Wednesday afternoon when he saw the rope. A picture he took shows a section of the rope tying two branches together and knotting in a loop at the bottom.

“My question is if it’s not a noose, what is it?” McNair, one of the passersby who reported the scene to police, said. McNair said another branch was stuck inside-- what he’s calling-- the noose.

“I haven’t been able to get that image out of my head,” he said. “I’m really concerned for my kids.”

The Madison Police Department said a park ranger removed the rope Wednesday night. At this time, MPD does not believe there was ill intent, but officers are still investigating this incident.

A Madison Parks spokesperson explained, “We did not believe it to be a noose, but rather tied to hold up low-hanging branches,” while also maintaining the rope was “suspicious.”

NBC15 showed a picture of the rope to park passersby on Thursday. “It makes me feel really sick and highly disappointed,” Madison resident Julie Plotkin said.

Others pointed to the current political climate and racial unrest.

Aviva Pfeiffer said, “Things can be crazy right now, especially with the polarization of our country, just the political state of things.”

While the origin of the rope is unclear, it is sparking conversations about change.

Dave Leeper, who lives behind the tree in question, said, “I hope that it’s just some misguided young people who don’t really know what that means. But the fact is we have a history of lynchings especially in the ’30s, ’40s of last century that we need to be aware of.”

“If it was a noose and the intent was to intimidate or create fear, then I think for a moment it did that for me,” McNair said. “But I think that we have to be resilient. I think we have to continue to fight.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.