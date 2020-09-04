Advertisement

Robbery victim yanked from elevator by her ponytail

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton woman told investigators a man she knows and a woman she doesn’t attacked her and took cash during a Thursday morning robbery at a Madison hotel.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the man grabbed the victim by her ponytail and pulled her from an elevator at the Super 8, in the 4700 block of Hayes Rd.

The suspects then teamed up to assault the woman and take money from her pocket, the MPD report continued.

MPD has not located the suspects, but a spokesperson noted that the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Parisi pushes Johnson, Baldwin for more COVID-19 aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In an open letter to Wisconsin’s two senators, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi is pushing for more federal assistance for the county as it tries to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. 3rd-5th graders won’t be headed back to class soon as average cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Dane County rose again last week, ending the chance third, fourth, and fifth-graders could be headed back to the classroom in the next couple weeks.

Education

UW-Platteville offering state’s first cannabis certificates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The university will offer three different certificates.

Latest News

Politics

Kanye West lawsuit over November ballot stays in state court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rapper Kanye West’s lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November will remain in state court.

News

Man arrested for setting fires on State Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
29-year-old Charles Garnett was taken into custody after several trash can fires early Friday morning.

News

Thursday COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Residents ’sick’ after alleged noose found in Wingra Park

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik and Juliana Tornabene
A rope found hanging in a tree in Winagra Park made some people feel “sick and highly disappointed” as some called it a noose.

News

Graffiti sprayed on UW- Madison buildings

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Alleged noose found at Madison park

Updated: 14 hours ago