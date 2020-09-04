Robbery victim yanked from elevator by her ponytail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton woman told investigators a man she knows and a woman she doesn’t attacked her and took cash during a Thursday morning robbery at a Madison hotel.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the man grabbed the victim by her ponytail and pulled her from an elevator at the Super 8, in the 4700 block of Hayes Rd.

The suspects then teamed up to assault the woman and take money from her pocket, the MPD report continued.

MPD has not located the suspects, but a spokesperson noted that the incident was captured on surveillance video.

