Advertisement

Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.
Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.(Baldwin County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with the felony offense.

News outlets report that the arrest came after a video shared on social media showed a worker poking the body of a dead resident at The Brennity, an assisted living facility in coastal Baldwin County.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether the woman has a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Burglar enters home through cracked window, steals car

Updated: moments ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a burglar entered a woman’s home through a cracked window and stole her car keys and car while she slept early Tuesday morning.

Crime

Jacob Blake appears in court on July charges

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The man whose shooting by a Kenosha police officer sparked violent protests in the city for the next several days appeared in public for the first time.

National

Deputy leaves patrol car door open, goat eats paperwork

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.

Coronavirus

Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The state of Wisconsin set new highs Friday for both the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day and the percentage of total tests that came back positive.

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Latest News

National

Blake’s father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice.

National

Security measures for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Louisville police are preparing for protests on Derby weekend with a plan to keep groups separated.

Local

MPD say surveillance video shows alleged UW graffiti suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The alleged suspect of the racist graffiti found on University of Wisconsin- Madison and other buildings was allegedly seen on security footage Thursday morning.

Coronavirus

UW races to respond to dozens of COVID-19 cases at fraternity, sorority houses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dozens of members of nine UW-Madison fraternity and sororities houses were ordered to isolate themselves after they tested positive for COVID-19 soon after returning to campus.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.