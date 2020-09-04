Advertisement

Woman has serious injuries, dog dies after being hit by car

Middleton Police say this car was on video surveillance of the suspect's vehicle.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman out walking her dog received serious injuries, and the dog has died, after both were hit by a car on Thursday.

MPD were called to the site of a 64-year-old woman who had been hit in the roadway around 1:15 p.m. on Lisa Lane, just west of Parmenter Street.

According to a news release, the suspect’s car was last seen driving west on Lisa Lane.

Middleton paramedics took the woman to UW Hospital where she was in stable condition. Police continued saying she was released from the hospital around 7:15 p.m. and has serious injuries. The dog died as a result of its injuries.

Police added that witnesses described the suspect’s car as a four-door hatchback being driven by a man in his 20s. The car received windshield damage on the drivers side from the accident, police continued.

Video surveillance shows the car, which MPD said could be a 2007-2009 Volkswagen Rabbit two-door.

MPD is asking anyone who saw the accident or have information about the car, to call the department.

