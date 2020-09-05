Advertisement

4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-39 south of Highway 12

(MGN Image)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured four on I-39 south of Highway 12 Saturday morning.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in around 11:10 a.m. Madison Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene.

The crash resulted in lane closures that lasted nearly 2 hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

