4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-39 south of Highway 12

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured four on I-39 south of Highway 12 Saturday morning.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in around 11:10 a.m. Madison Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene.

The crash resulted in lane closures that lasted nearly 2 hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

