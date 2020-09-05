Advertisement

50 hospitalized with COVID-19; 15 more dead

The DHS recorded 946 new confirmed cases in the state Saturday
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 50 hospitalizations and 15 deaths since yesterday due to COVID-19.

The DHS recorded 946 new confirmed cases in the state Saturday, pushing total confirmed cases above 80k. The new cases brought the seven day rolling average to 786 cases.

More than 1,100 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus.

DHS Covid-19 Data
DHS Covid-19 Data(DHS)

The DHS reports a total of 8,021 total tests on Saturday, 7,075 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the 80,000 people who contracted the virus, a total of 71,153, or 88.6 percent, have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-39 south of Highway 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that has injured four on I-39 south of Highway 12 Saturday morning.

Crime

Beloit man arrested for fourth OWI offense after refusing sobriety tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for his fourth OWI offense early Saturday morning after he refused to participate in sobriety tests.

Crime

La Crosse man arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a news release, 51-year-old Charles E Tillman was pulled over for speeding by a trooper in La Crosse County.

News

New report shows Wisconsin suicide rate rose 40 percent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact and Response was released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and Prevent Suicide Wisconsin, detailed in 2019, 850 Wisconsin residents died by suicide.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee evictions surged after state, federal bans lapsed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Evictions are big business in Milwaukee. They surged after the state and federal eviction bans expired this summer.

News

MPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say one person is dead after a multi vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left 3 people hospitalized.

News

UW athletes, coaches march for unity

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers rise on Friday

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

UW graffiti suspect possibly caught on camera

Updated: 16 hours ago

UW Madison COVID-19 crackdown

Updated: 16 hours ago