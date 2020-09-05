50 hospitalized with COVID-19; 15 more dead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 50 hospitalizations and 15 deaths since yesterday due to COVID-19.

The DHS recorded 946 new confirmed cases in the state Saturday, pushing total confirmed cases above 80k. The new cases brought the seven day rolling average to 786 cases.

More than 1,100 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus.

DHS Covid-19 Data (DHS)

The DHS reports a total of 8,021 total tests on Saturday, 7,075 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the 80,000 people who contracted the virus, a total of 71,153, or 88.6 percent, have recovered from the virus.

