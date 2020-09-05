Beloit man arrested for fourth OWI offense after refusing sobriety tests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for his fourth OWI offense early Saturday morning after he refused to participate in sobriety tests.

According to a news release, a Rock County deputy stopped a vehicle on West B-R Townline near South Edgewater Drive for speeding. Once stopped, the deputy noted the driver, 30-year-old Jonathon W. Blaxill, appeared to be lethargic and was slurring his speech.

Blaxill allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the stop. When the deputy asked Blaxill to exit his vehicle for a field sobriety test, authorities say he refused.

Blaxill was subsequently arrested for his fourth OWI offense and was transported to the Rock County jail for further testing.

Once at the jail, authorities say a search warrant was drafted for a sample of Blaxill’s blood after he refused a legal blood draw. In addition to the OWI, Blaxill was cited for a speeding violation and is being held pending an initial appearance in Jail Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.