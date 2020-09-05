Bike team raises $115,000 for blood cancer research

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bike team known as the Lymphomaniacs is sending a $115,000 check towards blood cancer research.

The team canceled its signature fundraising event in July—a 150 mile ride—due to coronavirus concerns. But the 120-member team decided to make it up Saturday with a smaller event.

More than 50 cyclists joined the “See Madison Shores” ride near Lake Farm County Park to cap off the 2020 fundraising season.

“I feel pretty fabulous,” team captain Art Saffran said. “I’m really unbelievably proud of the passionate members of our team who remained positive in a really difficult year. They came together to do something healthy for themselves, to do something positive for people who need life-saving research.”

The funds will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), which has helped some of the team members, now cancer survivors.

Wearing their signature blood drop helmet toppers, team members said the cause is personal.

Rider Nancy McVary said, “When you think about the sacrifices that people have gone through and those that aren’t with us today because of blood cancer, it really is a motivator to get us out there to move. We know too from our teammates that have survived cancer, we make a difference.”

