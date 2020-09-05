Advertisement

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.

Burnes didn’t allow an earned run and only three hits to the offensively inconsistent Indians.

The right-hander recently returned to the rotation after a three-game relief stint.

Hiura added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Brewers won the opener of a five-game trip and broke the tie in the all-time series between the clubs.

Milwaukee is 208-207 against Cleveland. The Indians have scored two runs or less in 18 of 38 games.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball

Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.

Sports

Brewers designate Smoak for assignment, add Vogelbach

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Smoak had been hitting .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts in 113 at-bats. Smoak went 1 of 21 over his last eight games.

Mlb

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.

Baseball

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

Latest News

Basketball

Jimmy Butler wins it at buzzer, Heat top Bucks 118-116

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Miami Heat toped the Milwaukee Bucks 118-116.

Baseball

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75.

Baseball

Tigers OF JaCoby Jones gets hit by pitch, fractures hand

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones fractured his left hand when he was hit by a pitch against Milwaukee.

Coronavirus

Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature’s inaction

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Both the state Senate and Assembly met for less than 30 seconds each before ending the session.

Baseball

Phillies acquire reliever David Phelps from Brewers

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before baseball’s trade deadline.

Sports

Bucks drop game one against the Heat, 115-104

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
Milwaukee opened the second round the NBA playoffs with 115-104 a loss to the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just 18 points on 6-12 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds and nine assists.