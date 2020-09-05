Advertisement

Former Urban League CEO James Graham dies

James served as CEO of UGLM from 1977 to 1983
James C Graham, Jr.
James C Graham, Jr.(Urban League of Greater Madison)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Urban League of Greater Madison (UGLM) announced former CEO James C. Graham, Jr., passed away early Friday.

According to the release, James collapsed earlier in the week while on his way to dinner celebrating his wedding anniversary.

James served as CEO of UGLM from 1977 to 1983. UGLM said he pursued their mission in the employment, education, housing and social welfare areas established by his predecessor Myron Robinson.

UGLM said James’ tenure occurred during a “tumultuous time for the nation and Madison” and recalled a quote from one of his annual addresses.

“In this year, we have seen the attempted assassination of National Urban League president Vernon Jordan, Jr.;” James said in the annual address. “The rapid acceleration of the Ku Klux Klan and its ilk; the first “race riot” in almost twenty years; a lynching in Alabama; the acquittal of Klan members in North Carolina; overt disobedience to desegregation orders by public officials; the avowals of current national office holders to dismantle affirmative action and, massive budget cuts in social welfare, housing and employment.”

Several initiatives were established by James during his time as CEO, including a program to help students receive their GEDs, an ex- offenders reintegration program and an apprenticeship program for skilled labor jobs.

Additionally, UGLM said James helped create the Cuban-Haitian Employment Program in response to the growth of the city’s Spanish-speaking population.

“The Urban League movement thanks James for his leadership and send our prayers and best wishes to his family,” UGLM said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hundreds in quarantine, after positive cases are traced to UW-Madison fraternities, sororities

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Hundreds of UW-Madison students are quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests were traced back to their fraternity and sorority houses.

Baseball

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.

State

UW- Platteville Chancellor says actions this weekend could put the semester in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Platteville warned students Friday night about having mass gatherings this Labor Day weekend, saying it could put the semester in jeopardy.

News

Students with disabilities navigate return to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
As students with disabilities head back to class, interim director of UW-Whitewater's Center for Students with Disabilities said while she recognizes potential challenges, she hopes there are also opportunities.

Latest News

Basketball

Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.

Local

Gov. Evers, DHS officials encourage residents to wear masks ahead of Labor Day weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are encouraging Wisconsinites to “celebrate responsibly” this Labor Day weekend by wearing a mask.

Local

Federal eviction halt begins, unpaid rent will accumulate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The federal halt on residential evictions moratorium due to COVID-19 starts Friday, but the federal officials say renters are not automatically entitled to protection.

News

Fitchburg standoff ends, man taken into protective custody

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Jacob Blake appears in court on July charges

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New Glarus Brewing Co. closed for remainder of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago