Former Urban League CEO James Graham dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Urban League of Greater Madison (UGLM) announced former CEO James C. Graham, Jr., passed away early Friday.

According to the release, James collapsed earlier in the week while on his way to dinner celebrating his wedding anniversary.

James served as CEO of UGLM from 1977 to 1983. UGLM said he pursued their mission in the employment, education, housing and social welfare areas established by his predecessor Myron Robinson.

UGLM said James’ tenure occurred during a “tumultuous time for the nation and Madison” and recalled a quote from one of his annual addresses.

“In this year, we have seen the attempted assassination of National Urban League president Vernon Jordan, Jr.;” James said in the annual address. “The rapid acceleration of the Ku Klux Klan and its ilk; the first “race riot” in almost twenty years; a lynching in Alabama; the acquittal of Klan members in North Carolina; overt disobedience to desegregation orders by public officials; the avowals of current national office holders to dismantle affirmative action and, massive budget cuts in social welfare, housing and employment.”

Several initiatives were established by James during his time as CEO, including a program to help students receive their GEDs, an ex- offenders reintegration program and an apprenticeship program for skilled labor jobs.

Additionally, UGLM said James helped create the Cuban-Haitian Employment Program in response to the growth of the city’s Spanish-speaking population.

“The Urban League movement thanks James for his leadership and send our prayers and best wishes to his family,” UGLM said.

