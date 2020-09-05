Advertisement

Granite Peak fall chairlift rides begin Sept. 11

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak will offer fall color chairlift rides beginning Sept. 11.

The ride takes 45 minutes round trip. Rides are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 25.

Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, $12 for seniors and 3-5 years is free. Family of four packs are $40.

Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave. in Wausau.

Soon the leaves will be vibrant and our scenic chairlift rides begin September 11 with the Historic Lodge Deck offering tasty treats, eats & beverages. Cooler nights lead to white days! #winteriscoming

Posted by Granite Peak Ski Resort on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

