Granite Peak fall chairlift rides begin Sept. 11
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak will offer fall color chairlift rides beginning Sept. 11.
The ride takes 45 minutes round trip. Rides are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 25.
Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, $12 for seniors and 3-5 years is free. Family of four packs are $40.
Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave. in Wausau.
