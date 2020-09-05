Advertisement

Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Miami Heat's Jae Crowder (99), Jimmy Butler (22) and Bam Adebayo (13) celebrate as they run up the court in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after a basket in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Miami Heat's Jae Crowder (99), Jimmy Butler (22) and Bam Adebayo (13) celebrate as they run up the court in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after a basket in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.

Miami’s stunning run through the NBA playoffs continued Friday night, with Butler scoring 30 points and the Heat putting together a dominant fourth-quarter rally to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-100.

The Heat outscored Milwaukee 40-13 in the fourth quarter -- the biggest such final-quarter margin in NBA playoff history -- to take a 3-0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever successfully rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Brook Lopez had 22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 for Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brewers designate Smoak for assignment, add Vogelbach

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoak had been hitting .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts in 113 at-bats. Smoak went 1 of 21 over his last eight games.

Baseball

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

Basketball

Jimmy Butler wins it at buzzer, Heat top Bucks 118-116

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Miami Heat toped the Milwaukee Bucks 118-116.

Baseball

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75.

Latest News

Baseball

Tigers OF JaCoby Jones gets hit by pitch, fractures hand

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones fractured his left hand when he was hit by a pitch against Milwaukee.

Coronavirus

Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature’s inaction

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Both the state Senate and Assembly met for less than 30 seconds each before ending the session.

Baseball

Phillies acquire reliever David Phelps from Brewers

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before baseball’s trade deadline.

Sports

Bucks drop game one against the Heat, 115-104

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
Milwaukee opened the second round the NBA playoffs with 115-104 a loss to the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just 18 points on 6-12 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Sports

Wisconsin athletes lead the way as social justice activists

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
From demands in May to action on Wednesday, The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the nation when they opted to not play their playoff game against the Orlando Magic and instead focus their time and resources on the shooting of Jacob Blake and Kenosha.

Sports

Bucks advance to second round of the playoffs with 118-104 win over Orlando

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 118 - 104 to advance to the eastern conference semifinals for a second straight year.