‘Hike for Hunger’ encourages people to get outdoors to help fight food insecurity

Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For Hunger Action Month, the Next Rising Stars of Second Harvest Foodbank (NRSSH) are asking people to get outdoors to help put food on the table for those who need it.

The ’Hike for Hunger’ campaign encourages people to go on a hike to their favorite spot, post a picture using #HikeforHunger and raise or donate $25 for the cause. Those who raise at least $25 will get a free T-shirt.

“The ultimate goal for this event is to raise roughly $2,500, or 7,500 meals, for families in need. We hope to do that by promoting people to get out and enjoy a healthy lifestyle,” said Jamie Sharp, the organizer with NRSSH.

It's the second day of #HungerActionMonth and we're already over 10% of our fundraising goal for Hike for Hunger. Let's...

Posted by NRSSH on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

NBC15 is partnering with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin for Hunger Action Month with Go Orange Day.

On Sept. 10, post a photo to the NBC15 Facebook or Instagram page using #ORANGE4SHFB. The goal is 3,500 pictures. For every post, sponsors will provide meals to those who need it.

