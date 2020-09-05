Advertisement

La Crosse man arrested for fourth OWI offense

(WSAZ)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse man was arrested early Saturday morning by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for his fourth OWI.

According to a news release, 51-year-old Charles E. Tillman was pulled over for speeding by a trooper in La Crosse County.

The trooper observed signs of impairment and, after conducting field sobriety tests, arrested Tillman.

