La Crosse man arrested for fourth OWI offense

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse man was arrested early Saturday morning by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for his fourth OWI.

According to a news release, 51-year-old Charles E. Tillman was pulled over for speeding by a trooper in La Crosse County.

The trooper observed signs of impairment and, after conducting field sobriety tests, arrested Tillman.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.