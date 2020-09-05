Local group Black Umbrella Global hosts first 5K Run/Walk for Unity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Black Umbrella Global, one of many activist groups behind demands for racial justice, is working to raise money to continue promoting equality for communities of color. On Saturday, the group hosted its first ever 5K Run/Walk for Unity.

People ran, walked and biked through downtown Madison, ending at the corner of State Street and the Capitol Square.

“We’re really happy, we’re very satisfied with the turnout,” said Duchess, one of the organizers.

The first annual 5K Run/Walk for Unity is wrapping up by the Capitol. The event is organized by Black Umbrella Global to support local businesses and to raise awareness of their work serving communities of color. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/YzUforiV0S — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 5, 2020

Black Umbrella Global is a group that brings together activists to help people in need and advocate for greater equality for communities of color. The group works to feed the homeless and help people find employment, among other services.

“The disparities for African Americans here in Madison Wisconsin and Dane County are terrible,” explained Radical, an organizer.

The goal of Saturday’s event was to support local businesses and raise money to help Black Umbrella Global continue its activism.

“With everything going on, especially in our city and in our state, it’s important to show support,” said Gina Williams, who participated in the Run/Walk for Unity.

Organizers said the event was a chance to reach a different group of people and make more people aware of the work they do in the Madison community.

“It was great to see people, faces that we don’t usually see,” Duchess explained.

Organizers also hope events like the Run/Walk for Unity can build understanding between groups across Madison and be another step towards racial equality.

“Part of what makes people understand people that don’t look like them, act like them more is the idea of community,” said Tatiyana, one of the organizers.

Another participant, Betsy Moyer, added, “We can’t necessarily understand other people’s perspectives unless we’re with them, spend time with them.”

Black Umbrella Global is continuing the theme of unity over Labor Day Weekend. On Sunday, the group is co-hosting a “Peace Picnic” from 12 to 8 p.m. at Demetral Park, honoring victims of recent gun violence in Madison, including 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

People can donate to Black Umbrella Group through Venmo or CashApp at @blkumbrella.

