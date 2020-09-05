Middleton Police arrest man in hit and run of woman and her dog

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are identifying the driver they say left the scene after hitting a 64-year-old woman who was walking her dog.

Authorities say Fabio Costa Alves, 30, of Wisconsin Dells was arrested and taken to the Dane County jail on charges of hit and run causing injury.

The victim’s dog died from injuries sustained in the crash and the woman has since been released from the hospital after suffering significant injuries.

The incident occurred August 6 on Lisa Lane just west of Parmenter Street.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.