Advertisement

Middleton Police arrest man in hit and run of woman and her dog

Deputies found a critically injured man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road.
Deputies found a critically injured man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road.(AP)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are identifying the driver they say left the scene after hitting a 64-year-old woman who was walking her dog.

Authorities say Fabio Costa Alves, 30, of Wisconsin Dells was arrested and taken to the Dane County jail on charges of hit and run causing injury.

The victim’s dog died from injuries sustained in the crash and the woman has since been released from the hospital after suffering significant injuries.

The incident occurred August 6 on Lisa Lane just west of Parmenter Street.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bike team raises $115,000 for blood cancer research

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A bike team known as the Lymphomaniacs is sending a $115,000 check to blood cancer research.

Local

Meet the mind behind your favorite highway signs

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The mind behind the punchy signs on state and interstate highway is Jon Riemann, a communication manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Coronavirus

50 hospitalized with COVID-19; 15 more dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 50 hospitalizations and 15 deaths since yesterday due to COVID-19.

Local

4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-39 south of Highway 12

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that has injured four on I-39 south of Highway 12 Saturday morning.

Latest News

Crime

Beloit man arrested for fourth OWI offense after refusing sobriety tests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for his fourth OWI offense early Saturday morning after he refused to participate in sobriety tests.

Crime

La Crosse man arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a news release, 51-year-old Charles E Tillman was pulled over for speeding by a trooper in La Crosse County.

News

New report shows Wisconsin suicide rate rose 40 percent

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact and Response was released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and Prevent Suicide Wisconsin, detailed in 2019, 850 Wisconsin residents died by suicide.

News

Milwaukee evictions surged after state, federal bans lapsed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Evictions are big business in Milwaukee. They surged after the state and federal eviction bans expired this summer.

News

MPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say one person is dead after a multi vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left 3 people hospitalized.

News

UW athletes, coaches march for unity

Updated: 19 hours ago