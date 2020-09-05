MPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say one person is dead following a multi vehicle crash that left 3 people hospitalized Friday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a car with a man and child inside exited from Cottage Grove Road around 2:05 p.m. and was driving southbound down the 1200 block of Stoughton Avenue when they hit a guardrail.

After striking the guardrail, the car flew through the air, landed on its hood and rolled down a nearby hill. Police say both the man and child were ejected from the car as it rolled down the hill.

MPD noted that neither the man nor the child were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the other car was injured, police added. According to a preliminary investigation of the incident, speed was likely a factor.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

