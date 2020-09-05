Advertisement

MPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash

MPD noted that neither the man nor the child were wearing seat belts
(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say one person is dead following a multi vehicle crash that left 3 people hospitalized Friday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a car with a man and child inside exited from Cottage Grove Road around 2:05 p.m. and was driving southbound down the 1200 block of Stoughton Avenue when they hit a guardrail.

After striking the guardrail, the car flew through the air, landed on its hood and rolled down a nearby hill. Police say both the man and child were ejected from the car as it rolled down the hill.

MPD noted that neither the man nor the child were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the other car was injured, police added. According to a preliminary investigation of the incident, speed was likely a factor.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New report shows Wisconsin suicide rate rose 40 percent

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact and Response was released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and Prevent Suicide Wisconsin, detailed in 2019, 850 Wisconsin residents died by suicide.

News

Harris’ mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s been a mostly virtual campaign for Sen. Kamala Harris in the three weeks since she became the Democratic vice presidential nominee. But that’s about to change.

News

Milwaukee evictions surged after state, federal bans lapsed

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Evictions are big business in Milwaukee. They surged after the state and federal eviction bans expired this summer.

News

UW athletes, coaches march for unity

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers rise on Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

UW graffiti suspect possibly caught on camera

Updated: 11 hours ago

UW Madison COVID-19 crackdown

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Wisconsin student-athletes organize united rally for diversity on campus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
University of Wisconsin- Madison Athletics released a new plan Friday afternoon to support diversity-related efforts following a march by student athletes.

Coronavirus

Hundreds in quarantine, after positive cases are traced to UW-Madison fraternities, sororities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Hundreds of UW-Madison students are quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests were traced back to their fraternity and sorority houses.

Baseball

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.