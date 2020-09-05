Advertisement

New report shows Wisconsin suicide rate rose 40 percent

The rate is from data between 2000 and 2017.
New Wisconsin suicide report released
New Wisconsin suicide report released(NBC15)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new report released just every five years, shows Wisconsin’s suicide rates rose 40 percent between 2000 and 2017.

Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact and Response was released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and Prevent Suicide Wisconsin, detailed in 2019, 850 Wisconsin residents died by suicide. From 2013 to 2017, suicide rates were higher in rural counties than urban/suburban counties in the state.

The nearly 100-page report presents the most up-to-date picture of suicidal behavior in Wisconsin based on surveys, death records and hospital data. The Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator with Mental Health America (MHA) of Wisconsin, Leah Rolando, said it also includes resources for help and outlines strategy of action.

“The report is really about what things can we do to make sure people have lives worth living and that they are safe from communities, that they are fee from discrimination, racism, homophobia, any types of oppression,” Rolanda said.

The call to action in the report focuses on four strategies:

  1. Increase and Enhance protective factors, including efforts that build connections to community
  2. Increase access to care and supportive services
  3. Implement best practices for suicide prevention in health care systems
  4. Improve surveillance of suicide and evaluation of prevention programs

“This report provides a blueprint to bring together state resources, both public and private, in an organized effort to provide services and supports that save lives,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm in a release. “This not only includes increasing access to services to help those who are contemplating suicide, but also eliminating stigma so that people feel comfortable reaching out for the help they need.”

People in suicidal crisis or emotional distress can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOPELINE to 741741 for support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

