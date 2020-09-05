Advertisement

Plymouth Rock vandalized with white paint

Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A symbol of America’s founding has been targeted by vandals. Someone poured white paint on Plymouth Rock early Friday.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

“It’s one of our treasures, but to the country, this is basically where, you know, the beginning of the story, part of it anyway, and it’s hurtful. And I don’t know if it was done as a prank, or it was a hate thing,” said Dick Quintal, vice chair of the Plymouth Board of Selectmen.

Plymouth Rock is a solid, steadfast reminder of the birth of the nation, yet targeted and vandalized.

“I did see it. And it looked like a lead-based paint or an oil based, I’d say. White paint, it was pretty well covered all over the ground,” Quintal said. “It was splattered all over the rock. It seemed to be about a gallon.”

“We have a couple of detectives working on it right now, looking at some video footage and trying to figure out who was in the area,” Plymouth Police Chief Michael Boteiri said.

Police are confident with leads, just like when Plymouth Rock was vandalized Feb. 17 and a juvenile was charged.

Surveillance cameras around the Mayflower Two captured much of the activity along Plymouth Harbor. But now there’s a new plan.

“I’m hoping that the state will put surveillance here in this location, also,” Quintal said.

The Labor Day holiday weekend is solid with crowds taking in Plymouth’s history.

“It’s just such a shame that people are so angry at things that happened in the past that they’re willing to destroy the present and the future,” said Mati Conlin of Concord, N.H. “It’s aggravating.”

“We’re not going to tolerate it. I mean, if we can prosecute someone, we will prosecute them to the full extent of the law,” Boteiri said.

When vandals targeted the rock last time, other landmarks around town were also vandalized. This time around, only the rock was targeted.

Copyright 2020 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Plymouth Rock target of vandalism

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Someone poured white paint on Plymouth Rock.

Crime

Beloit man arrested for fourth OWI offense after refusing sobriety tests

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for his fourth OWI offense early Saturday morning after he refused to participate in sobriety tests.

National Politics

AP Explains: US debt will soon exceed size of entire economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. government’s war against the coronavirus is imposing the heaviest strain on the Treasury since America’s drive to defeat Nazi Germany and imperial Japan three-quarters of a century ago.

Crime

La Crosse man arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a news release, 51-year-old Charles E Tillman was pulled over for speeding by a trooper in La Crosse County.

Latest News

National

27 arrested as Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and arrested 27 people after protesters marched through the streets of Portland on to a police building, where officers stood waiting outside.

News

New report shows Wisconsin suicide rate rose 40 percent

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact and Response was released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and Prevent Suicide Wisconsin, detailed in 2019, 850 Wisconsin residents died by suicide.

News

Harris’ mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s been a mostly virtual campaign for Sen. Kamala Harris in the three weeks since she became the Democratic vice presidential nominee. But that’s about to change.

News

Milwaukee evictions surged after state, federal bans lapsed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Evictions are big business in Milwaukee. They surged after the state and federal eviction bans expired this summer.

National

Food Lion changes policy after NC employee resigns over patriotic face mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the story of one employee’s resignation went viral.

News

MPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say one person is dead after a multi vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left 3 people hospitalized.