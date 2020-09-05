Room makeover contest searching for community heroes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A national makeover contest is hoping to give a community hero the home of their dreams.

The Design for a Difference movement is expanding this year, and it is seeking nominations for front-line heroes or those who have helped hold their community up during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Design for a Difference: Home is Where the Heart Is” began its nomination process at the end of July, and the nominating period ends September 7.

The top 10 entries will go online for people to vote.

To nominate someone, click here.

The grand prize winner will get free flooring and one-on-one design consultation with a leading design expert for a complete room makeover. The prize is valued up to $10,000.

Four regional winners will receive prizes valued at $2,500 in the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

Floor360 and NBC15 have been partners of Design for a Difference-Madison for more than five years to transform a local non-profit, but it was postponed this year due to COVID-19.

The five local non-profits that have received makeovers include: The Respite Center at RISE, The Rainbow Project, Centro Hispano, East Madison Community Center, and Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.