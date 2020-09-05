Split Labor Day Weekend Weather Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s the unofficial end to summer, Labor Day weekend. That phrase couldn’t be more true as we head through the next couple of days, and really the next week. The first half of the weekend is looking much nicer than the second half. Soak up those pool days and enjoy those summer outfits as one of the more dramatic pattern changes in recent history is slated to impact southern Wisconsin.

Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures expected Saturday with highs on either side of 80 degrees. This will be the day for outside summer activities as wet weather makes a quick return Sunday. Those storms will arrive around daybreak and they mean business. Widespread heavy rain is likely with an embedded strong to severe storm not out of the question. Right now, it looks like the storms activity will be pretty steady through midday. From there, a slight break will move in for the afternoon ahead of a potential second line of storms by the evening. The strength of this second line will be dependent on how much, if any, sunshine pops out during the afternoon. Despite the wet weather, temperatures will top out near 80 degrees once again.

From sunshine Saturday to storms Sunday! Active weather arrives around daybreak Sunday and continues on and off through Labor Day. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Friday, September 4, 2020

Labor Day itself won’t be a complete washout, but there will likely be some scattered showers and storms. Again, heavy rain will be the main threat but a stray strong or severe storm not completely out of the question. Seasonable temperatures into the middle 70s will wrap up the holiday weekend. From this point, it’s all downhill with daily chances of rain remaining in the forecast through much of the week.

Rain totals could really add up by late next week measuring in inches. While this will help the dry conditions for some, it may bring flooding concerns for others. The bigger talking point will likely be with the sharp drop off in temperatures. Highs will go form near 80 this weekend to only the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week. Temperatures that haven’t been felt in several months for most locations.

Rain totals Saturday-Friday could range from 2-4+ inches. While this will help the dry conditions for some, it may bring flooding concerns for others. (WMTV)

Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users. The NBC15 First Alert Weather App is available now on all mobile devices in thefor Android users or thefor iOS users.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.