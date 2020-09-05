Advertisement

Students with disabilities navigate return to school

UW-Whitewater’s Center for Students with Disabilities works to provide accommodations and resources
One piece of advice from Tracy Tittelbach, who interns at UW-Whitewater's Center for Students with Disabilities, is for students to create a routine and study space.
One piece of advice from Tracy Tittelbach, who interns at UW-Whitewater's Center for Students with Disabilities, is for students to create a routine and study space.(NBC15)
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether virtually or back in the classroom, the return to school this year comes with changes. For students with disabilities, this new year could pose some challenges, and hopefully, some opportunities.

Tracy Tittelbach, a graduate student studying clinical rehabilitation counseling at UW-Madison, has been navigating her educational experience with a disability since her years in undergrad.

“As a graduate student, and with other graduate students that I met who had disabilities, it’s really hard to admit that you need assistance, accommodations or support because as a graduate student you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got this, I’m a grad student, I don’t need to have accommodations in the classroom because I should be at that level,’” Tittelbach, who has anxiety and PTSD, said.

Tittelbach said she is open and proud of her disability, so last fall she ran a peer support group for graduate and professional students at UW-Madison. She said the aim of the group was for students to have a place to talk and share. Tittelbach then expanded this idea during her time interning at UW-Whitewater’s Center for Students with Disabilities.

“With the pandemic, with everyone being so disconnected, we really need to have support for students with disabilities that’s not just, here’s a specific support group for bipolar, here’s a specific group for this disability,” Tittelbach said of the group. “It’s kind of more of a broad sense and just a space for students to vent.”

Tittelbach said students shared concerns about fall and the school year, including worries about distractions, establishing routine, and what their classes will look like. Tittelbach also said that social interaction can be beneficial for students with disabilities, and the lack of that interaction was also a concern mentioned.

“Distractibility is a huge thing, especially with students with ADHD who have an already difficult time paying attention and dealing with distractions, and now everything’s a distraction because you’re not in that environment,” she said.

UW-Whitewater’s Center for Students with Disabilities provides accommodations for students with disabilities who need access, according to the center’s interim director Debbie Reuter. According to their website, the center serves “students with physical, learning, sensory, psychological, health-related, or other disabilities substantially affecting a major life activity (i.e. walking, hearing, seeing, breathing, or learning).”

Reuter said while there may be challenges with the return to school, there are also opportunities to raise awareness.

“For those students who have already in the past been fighting for accommodations that might involve remote learning or a little more flexibility, individuals who may have other physical conditions or mental health disabilities, it’s really in some ways bringing to light more opportunities to have a little bit more flexibility in their learning,” Reuter said.

Reuter also said she hopes this sparks more conversations and reduces stigma, and that more doors for employment opportunities will open for students with disabilities as well.

“It’s an awareness that we’re all gaining that people with disabilities and people who have provided services to those with disabilities are able to talk a little bit more freely about some of the stigma and some of the challenges that people will be facing, whether that’s someone who’s deaf and hard of hearing and not having captioning services always included in things,” she said. “It’s another opportunity to reduce stigma.”

Reuter said their faculty has been working hard to prepare, learning new ways of reaching students in more accessible formats, as well as working on increasing captioning to improve communication across campus.

Reuter suggested UW-Whitewater students reach out for support and utilize services available on campus if they need the help, rather than trying to do everything alone.

“Even if it feels a little uncomfortable, put yourself out there and reach out for the assistance you might need, because we’re just here to provide access, look for the other people who can help you,” Reuter said. “Definitely not trying to do everything by yourself - looking for those people who are on campus to help support you.”

Tittelbach said another thing students can do to prepare is establish a routine as well as a set study space.

“For a lot of students, having a schedule, and having a set place to go, especially with certain disabilities, is helpful in maintaining focus or even with mental health, knowing that you have a place to go, something to do in the day.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hundreds in quarantine, after positive cases are traced to UW-Madison fraternities, sororities

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Hundreds of UW-Madison students are quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests were traced back to their fraternity and sorority houses.

Baseball

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.

Local

Former Urban League CEO James Graham dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the release, James collapsed earlier in the week while on his way to dinner celebrating his wedding anniversary.

State

UW- Platteville Chancellor says actions this weekend could put the semester in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Platteville warned students Friday night about having mass gatherings this Labor Day weekend, saying it could put the semester in jeopardy.

Latest News

Basketball

Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.

Local

Gov. Evers, DHS officials encourage residents to wear masks ahead of Labor Day weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are encouraging Wisconsinites to “celebrate responsibly” this Labor Day weekend by wearing a mask.

Local

Federal eviction halt begins, unpaid rent will accumulate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The federal halt on residential evictions moratorium due to COVID-19 starts Friday, but the federal officials say renters are not automatically entitled to protection.

News

Fitchburg standoff ends, man taken into protective custody

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Jacob Blake appears in court on July charges

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New Glarus Brewing Co. closed for remainder of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago