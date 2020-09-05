Advertisement

Sunday Storms Followed by a Soggy & Cooler Labor Day Week

3-6″ of Rain Could Fall Between Sunday and Friday
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin will wake up to scattered showers and storms Sunday morning.

Showers and storms will enter into Wisconsin early Sunday Morning.
Showers and storms will enter into Wisconsin early Sunday Morning.(WMTV)

A cluster of storms is expected to develop over the northern plains late this evening and push southeast. Rain arrives into SW Wisconsin before sunrise and spreads over the area through mid-morning. Stronger and potentially severe storms are more likely farther West where greater instability sets up this evening. Storms will be weakening as they make their approach into southern Wisconsin. The heaviest rain will likely fall west of Madison - especially closer to the Mississippi River. Rain should subside by early afternoon.

A Few Showers & Storms could be strong - severe. This would be more likely West of Madison.
A Few Showers & Storms could be strong - severe. This would be more likely West of Madison.(WMTV)

A warm & breezy Sunday afternoon follows the rain as highs climb into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. This trend won’t last since a cold front swings by late Sunday evening into Monday. There is a chance a few showers & storms will redevelop in the afternoon and push southeast. One limiting factor will be the amount of warm air aloft which will rush in and cap the lower atmosphere ahead of the frontal boundary. Storms could still develop and would do so south and east of Madison Sunday evening. One or two of these storms may pose a high wind and hail risk.

Labor Day may offer a brief break from the wet weather. Outside of a spotty shower, southern Wisconsin gets much cooler -- highs are only expected to top out in the mid and upper 60′s. Cooler air drops in later in the week as a large-scale frontal zone sets up. The Great Lakes remain on the northern side of the front -- highs will generally top out in the upper 50′s - mid 60′s. Overnight lows may crash into the 40′s at times.

Rain remains in the forecast through the end of the week.
Rain remains in the forecast through the end of the week.(WMTV)

The frontal zone will be the focus of repeated rounds of showers and a few storms through the remainder of the week. Southern Wisconsin could receive anywhere between 3-6″ of rain through the end of the week.

Southern Wisconsin could pick up between 3-6" of rain by the end of the week.
Southern Wisconsin could pick up between 3-6" of rain by the end of the week.(WMTV)

