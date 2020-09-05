Tracking sunshine today and two rounds of rain and storms Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday will be pick the pick day of the holiday weekend! Rain and storms could impact your Sunday, especially early and late in the day. Labor Day is the unofficial start to fall, and this year it’s going to feel like it. Monday will be the start of big time cool down. Plus, there is going to be a lot of rain to track between Sunday and the end of next week.

Saturday will be a SUN-sational day! Saturday is the day to hit the pool one last time this summer or head out to a state park. It’s not going to be too hot or humid. Temperatures will be just right for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Plus, there is going to be plenty of sunshine to go around.

We’ll keep a close eye to our northwest overnight. Rain and storms are expected to develop across southern Minnesota and north Iowa. This cluster or complex of storms will likely drop to the southeast and into southern Wisconsin late tonight into Sunday morning. A few of storms that find the area Saturday night or Sunday morning could be on the strong side. Overall, the severe weather threat looks low during this time. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms will be possible Sunday morning, so Sunday morning could be wet for many. This first round of rain and storms will likely move out of the area by midday on Sunday. Sunday afternoon will likely be dry, warm, windy and humid. Highs will be near 80 degrees. A strong cold front will drop south across the area late Sunday into Sunday night. This front will be the focal point for more showers and storms late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. There are still question marks on how widespread the rain and storms will be late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Right now, it looks like Madison and the southeastern corner of the state will have the best storm chances. The storms that develop during this time could pose a risk of severe weather.

Monday will be a cooler day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. There will be a chance for scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder late in the day.

The middle of next week looks wet and cool. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday might only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Plus, overnight lows will likely drop into the 40s. This will likely be the coolest stretch of weather since spring. Rain will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday, too. Our rain chances will start to taper off towards the end of the workweek. By the end of workweek, widespread rainfall totals will likely range from 3-6″.

