Advertisement

Trump targets ‘white privilege’ training as ‘anti-American’

President Donald Trump talks to the crowd at the Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)
President Donald Trump talks to the crowd at the Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)(Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has directed the Office of Management and Budget to crack down on federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions, calling them “divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

OMB director Russell Vought, in a letter Friday to executive branch agencies, directed them to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that teaches or suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.”

The memo comes as the nation has faced a reckoning this summer over racial injustice in policing and other spheres of American life. Trump has spent much of the summer defending the display of the Confederate battle flag and monuments of Civil War rebels from protesters seeking their removal, in what he has called a “culture war” ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Meanwhile, he has rejected comments from Democratic nominee Joe Biden and others that there is “systemic racism” in policing and American culture that must be addressed.

Vought’s memo cites “press reports” as contributing to Trump’s decision, apparently referring to segments on Fox News and other outlets that have stoked conservative outrage about the federal training.

Vought’s memo says additional federal guidance on training sessions is forthcoming, maintaining that “The President, and his Administration, are fully committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals in the United States.”

“The President has a proven track record of standing for those whose voice has long been ignored and who have failed to benefit from all our country has to offer, and he intends to continue to support all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed,” he added. “The divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Phase 3 vaccine testing progresses

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
A look into phase three trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus

Hundreds in quarantine, after positive cases are traced to UW-Madison fraternities, sororities

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Hundreds of UW-Madison students are quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests were traced back to their fraternity and sorority houses.

National

Trump won’t let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Defense Department has ordered the paper to halt publication by Sept. 30, and dissolve the organization by the end of January.

National

Portland killing suspect and victim both had guns, documents say

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The killing of Michael Forest Reinoehl shook a quiet suburb of Olympia, Washington Thursday evening, with bystanders ducking for cover behind automobiles from dozens of gunshots as four agents serving on a U.S. Marshals Service task force opened fire at Reinoehl.

Latest News

Baseball

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.

Local

Former Urban League CEO James Graham dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the release, James collapsed earlier in the week while on his way to dinner celebrating his wedding anniversary.

State

UW- Platteville Chancellor says actions this weekend could put the semester in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Platteville warned students Friday night about having mass gatherings this Labor Day weekend, saying it could put the semester in jeopardy.

News

Students with disabilities navigate return to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
As students with disabilities head back to class, interim director of UW-Whitewater's Center for Students with Disabilities said while she recognizes potential challenges, she hopes there are also opportunities.

Basketball

Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.

National

Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hyundai has reversed itself on a recall to fix a defect that could cause engine fires and is now telling owners of more than 200,000 vehicles to park them outdoors until repairs are made.