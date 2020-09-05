Advertisement

Wisconsin student-athletes organize united rally for diversity on campus

Wisconsin Athletics announced a new athletic plan for racial equality following Unity March
By George Balekji
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Normally dressed in crimson and white, around 200 University of Wisconsin athletes wore all black on Friday for a Unity Rally for Diversity march from Camp Randall Stadium to Bascom Hall.

The rally was organized by former Badgers men’s basketball player, Samad Qawi and current Badgers track and field athlete, Armoni Brown along with a few other basketball and football players.

It wasn’t just players marching and shouting chants of unity, change and being one team, but coaches as well including head football coach, Paul Chryst.

The march consisted of around 200 athletes, coaches, administrators and regular students to give a voice to the university’s Black students who make up less than 2% of the student body.

“This is bigger than any athletics, bigger than any basketball any football bigger than any sport this school endorses,” Qawi said.

Qawi said it was powerful to them to see the rally and it shows there can be more progress made from incoming students or just students there now.

While Badger stadiums and arenas remain quiet this fall, Wisconsin students are still making their voices heard. Brown said it isn’t just student-athletes who think diversity is an issue on campus, the coaches believe it too.

“I think sometimes people forget before I am a student-athlete, I am a Black person,” Brown said. “Like when people see me they don’t see me as a student-athlete. They see the color of my skin.”

Armoni Brown has been a leader for all students on UW’s campus fighting for racial equality. Back in June, she along with a few other student-athletes pushed for a black ’W’ to be featured on the university crest on their uniforms.

Wisconsin athletics approved the black ’W’ on July 15 to show solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities.

Then on August 3rd, Brown requested UW-Madison and UW Athletics create a $2 million annual fund that would provide scholarships for students of color who qualify to attend UW-Madison but financially cannot afford to attend. The creation of the fund would rapidly increase of numbers of diverse student enrollment, while removing barriers of entry for student of color, Brown stated on twitter.

Follwing the ending of the march on Friday, UW Athletics unveiled a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategic plan that is set to focus on three priorities.

They include a framework to facilitate a diverse culture, programming and support for diversity-related efforts and diversity and inclusion risk management.

Associate Athletic Director of Inclusion, Engagement and Development, Mike Jackson said this plan was a long time coming.

“We don’t rush to judgement and rush to recommendations. While we are committed to helping improve diversity on campus, we want to make sure we put the right resources to those efforts.”

“I can’t say that we’ve landed on $2 million being a solution but we’re going to continue to pour resources into this effort and I think what you’re going to see is we land in a place that’s well beyond the $2 million that the students have requested.”

“You’re seeing a demonstration of solidarity across the university that we’ve never seen before,” Jackson said. “I think that you’re going to see action come as a result.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW athletes, coaches march for unity

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers rise on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

UW graffiti suspect possibly caught on camera

Updated: 1 hour ago

UW Madison COVID-19 crackdown

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hundreds in quarantine, after positive cases are traced to UW-Madison fraternities, sororities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Hundreds of UW-Madison students are quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests were traced back to their fraternity and sorority houses.

Baseball

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.

Local

Former Urban League CEO James Graham dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the release, James collapsed earlier in the week while on his way to dinner celebrating his wedding anniversary.

State

UW- Platteville Chancellor says actions this weekend could put the semester in jeopardy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Platteville warned students Friday night about having mass gatherings this Labor Day weekend, saying it could put the semester in jeopardy.

News

Students with disabilities navigate return to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
As students with disabilities head back to class, interim director of UW-Whitewater's Center for Students with Disabilities said while she recognizes potential challenges, she hopes there are also opportunities.

Basketball

Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.