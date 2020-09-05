UW- Platteville Chancellor says actions this weekend could put the semester in jeopardy

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Platteville warned students Friday night about having mass gatherings this Labor Day weekend, saying it could put the semester in jeopardy.

Chancellor Dennis Shields spoke in a video on YouTube saying the university is closely monitoring health concerns as it relates to COVID-19 with help from Grant County Health Department, the CDC and student health services.

“The actions of every campus community member are imperative in keeping our community safe,” Shields said.

Shields continued saying he heard there was an event promoted on social media that could lead to a mass gathering of students on a residence near the campus.

“Let me be clear, the hosting or promoting of large gatherings and parties is a health threat to the University of Wisconsin- Platteville and the greater Platteville community,” Shields said.

The chancellor noted that students who are believed to be hosting or promoting a large gathering, whether on or off campus, will be referred into the student conduct process.

Shields said the university has heard from students about the importance of being on campus this semester and the university has worked to make it a good experience for them. He said that how successful that experience is however, could depend on what happens this weekend.

He said students must wash their hands, wear a mask and watch their distance, or else they could put their entire semester, and educational career, in jeopardy.

The chancellor added that students respect their classmates and the rest of the Platteville community.

