16-year-old passenger in UTV crash succumbs to severe injuries

TOWN OF BELMONT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old passenger in an Aug. 29 UTV accident succumbed to her injuries Saturday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Mikayla M. Stephenson of Darlington, WI was a passenger in a UTV crash that occurred on private property on County Road G in the Town of Belmont.

The driver of the UTV, 14-year-old Jordan G. Beesecker of Darlington, was operating the vehicle on the private property when he lost control. The UTV overturned, ejecting Beesecker and Stephenson. Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt, deputies said.

Beesecker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stephenson was trapped under the UTV and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Authorities say Stephenson’s death is a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

